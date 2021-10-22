Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
