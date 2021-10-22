Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

