Pundi X NEM Price Down 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $5,184.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 18,401,197,238 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

