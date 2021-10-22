Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

PXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

PXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,324. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

