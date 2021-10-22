Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Lowered by Analyst

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Shares of UNF opened at $202.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

