Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.14.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$22.29 and a 12-month high of C$37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.89.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.