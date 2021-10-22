Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Decreased by Analyst

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

AWI stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.