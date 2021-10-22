Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

FANG opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

