Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Raised by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:WLL opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -118.37. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

