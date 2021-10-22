Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. Oppenheimer has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $21.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

