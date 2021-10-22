Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

