Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

WTFC opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

