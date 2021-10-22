Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.52.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

