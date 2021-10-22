Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

