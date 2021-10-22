Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.