Qcash Hits One Day Volume of $254.09 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.73 million and $254.09 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

