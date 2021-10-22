QChi Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, QChi has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

