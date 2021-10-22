QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of QIAGEN worth $366,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 134.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $53.56 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

