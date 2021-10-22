Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Lowered by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

