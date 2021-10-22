Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252.63 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00020983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $252.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,834,509 coins and its circulating supply is 98,800,706 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

