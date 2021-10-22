Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $169.63. The company had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

