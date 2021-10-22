Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 146,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 794,478 shares of company stock valued at $209,278,475. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

