Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

