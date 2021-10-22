QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $133.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.