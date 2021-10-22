Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 22,810 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

Qualys stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

