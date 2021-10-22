Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $1,088,035.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce K. Posey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 54,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.