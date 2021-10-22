Quantstamp (QSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $637,988.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $44.98 million and approximately $637,988.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

