QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of QuantumScape worth $342,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of -63.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

