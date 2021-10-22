Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

