Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.31

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.31 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 186.45 ($2.44). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 186.45 ($2.44), with a volume of 39,573 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.85. The company has a market capitalization of £123.90 million and a P/E ratio of 233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

