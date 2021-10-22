Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.56 Million in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model Performance Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,077,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,820,000.

NASDAQ MPACU opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

