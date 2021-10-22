Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

