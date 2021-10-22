Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Radian Group worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 597,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

