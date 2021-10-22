Rage Fan Market Capitalization Tops $919,122.77 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $919,122.77 and approximately $16,067.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.