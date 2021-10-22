Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0721 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $33.29 million and approximately $192,083.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

