Rally (RLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.14 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Rally has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $870.64 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,436,646 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

