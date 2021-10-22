Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Up 0.3%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

