Rarible Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $20.51 or 0.00033843 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $105.92 million and $6.62 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

