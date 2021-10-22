Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $371,159.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

