RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Declares Dividend of $0.13

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 15,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBB Bancorp stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

