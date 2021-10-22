Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.00% of Realogy worth $339,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY opened at $19.62 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

