ReapChain (REAP) Trading Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $13.11 million and $899,754.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00212302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004332 BTC.

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

