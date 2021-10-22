Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Columbia Banking System (COLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB):

10/13/2021 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Columbia Banking System had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

10/11/2021 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

10/7/2021 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

COLB opened at $35.05 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

