Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orange (ORA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orange (EPA: ORA):

10/18/2021 – Orange was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – Orange was given a new €10.10 ($11.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/12/2021 – Orange was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Orange was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – Orange was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Orange was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/8/2021 – Orange was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ORA opened at €9.61 ($11.31) on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200-day moving average of €9.88.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

