Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Ecology (ECOL)

10/20/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/19/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/6/2021 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

