Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Ecology (ECOL)

US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
10/20/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 10/19/2021 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.
- 10/6/2021 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ECOL stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
