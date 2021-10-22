Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

