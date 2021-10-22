RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading 80% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $88.41 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00270324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00114556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00140616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

