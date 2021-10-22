Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.57. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

