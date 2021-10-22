REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 13768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

