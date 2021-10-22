reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.0997 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $941,845.96 and approximately $4,221.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

