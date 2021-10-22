Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Regional Management worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RM opened at $55.67 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

